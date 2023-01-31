 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tops Eldridge North Scott in extra frame 59-56

Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nipped Eldridge North Scott 59-56 to claim the win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott played in a 48-36 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt . For a full recap, click here. Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

