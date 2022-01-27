 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Davenport North 32-27

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 32-27 at Davenport North High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Spartans 21-20.

In recent action on January 22, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

