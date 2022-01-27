Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Davenport North 32-27

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 32-27 at Davenport North High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Spartans 21-20.
