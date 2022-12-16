 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stops Eldridge North Scott in snug affair 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley finally found a way to top Eldridge North Scott 59-56 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved in front of Eldridge North Scott 11-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at halftime over the Spartans.

Eldridge North Scott had a 44-39 edge on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 20-12 edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 6, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Davenport North in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

