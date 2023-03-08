Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley still prevailed 57-45 against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Tough to find an edge early, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 26-22 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-13 final quarter, too.

