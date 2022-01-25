Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Davenport Assumption 44-34

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a 44-34 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Clinton on January 19 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.