Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hustles by Davenport West 61-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport West 61-47 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 29-20 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Davenport West showed some mettle by fighting back to a 40-34 count in the third quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 21-13 in the last stanza.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 60-46 game on February 25, 2022.
