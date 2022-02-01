Bettendorf Pleasant Valley escapes Davenport West 40-38

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 40-38 victory at Davenport West's expense during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
Davenport West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 21-19 advantage at half over the Falcons.
