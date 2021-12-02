Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges North Liberty Liberty in snug affair 46-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nabbed it to nudge past North Liberty 46-40 on December 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
North Liberty took a 22-18 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley heading to halftime locker room.
The Spartans' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 28-18 scoring edge over the Lightning.
