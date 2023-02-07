Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pushed past Davenport Central for a 56-45 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central played in a 52-33 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.

