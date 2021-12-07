Bettendorf Pleasant Valley controls the action and Eldridge North Scott in affair 71-43

Impressive was a ready adjective for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's 71-43 throttling of Eldridge North Scott on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 16-5 lead over the Lancers.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting struck to a 37-15 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the half.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's supremacy showed as it carried a 61-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against North Liberty and Eldridge North Scott took on Epworth Western Dubuque on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
