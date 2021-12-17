Bettendorf Pleasant Valley claims gritty victory against Davenport West 48-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport West 48-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Davenport West 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense moved to a 25-19 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Falcons 23-21 in the final period.

