Bettendorf Pleasant Valley claims gritty victory against Davenport West 48-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport West 48-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport West took on Muscatine on December 10 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Davenport West 13-8 to begin the second quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense moved to a 25-19 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Falcons 23-21 in the final period.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.