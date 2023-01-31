 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf overcomes Davenport Central 73-61

Bettendorf charged Davenport Central and collected a 73-61 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 19-13 lead over Davenport Central.

The Bulldogs' shooting jumped in front for a 37-28 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

Davenport Central trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 49-43.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 24-18 margin in the closing period.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 65-57 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West. Bettendorf took on Muscatine on January 20 at Bettendorf High School.

