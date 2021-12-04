 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf nets nifty win over Marion Linn-Mar 52-47

With little to no wiggle room, Bettendorf nosed past Marion Linn-Mar 52-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Marion Linn-Mar showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-12 advantage over Bettendorf as the first quarter ended.

Marion Linn-Mar came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at half over Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over the Lions.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News