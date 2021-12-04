Bettendorf nets nifty win over Marion Linn-Mar 52-47

With little to no wiggle room, Bettendorf nosed past Marion Linn-Mar 52-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Marion Linn-Mar showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-12 advantage over Bettendorf as the first quarter ended.

Marion Linn-Mar came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at half over Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over the Lions.

