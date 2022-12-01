 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf handles stress test to best Cedar Rapids CR Washington 72-66

Bettendorf posted a narrow 72-66 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 1.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Bettendorf squared off with December 2, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

