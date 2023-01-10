 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf gallops past Davenport North 63-52

  • 0

Bettendorf handed Davenport North a tough 63-52 loss in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.

Last season, Davenport North and Bettendorf faced off on February 17, 2022 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 3, Davenport North squared off with Central DeWitt in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News