Bettendorf edges Muscatine in tough test 54-50

Bettendorf poked just enough holes in Muscatine's defense to garner a taut 54-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 4.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 16-7 lead over Muscatine.

Bettendorf kept a 23-17 intermission margin at Muscatine's expense.

The Bulldogs darted in front of the Muskies 41-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

