Bettendorf delivers smashing punch to stump Eldridge North Scott 74-50

Bettendorf built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 74-50 win over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bettendorf and Eldridge North Scott squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 13, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.