Bettendorf blitzes Muscatine in dominating victory 75-51

Bettendorf left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 75-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Bettendorf and Muscatine played in a 63-37 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 13 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
