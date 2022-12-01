Bent but not broken: Iowa City West weathers scare to dispatch Davenport West 56-51

Iowa City West swapped jabs before dispatching Davenport West 56-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 1.
Last season, Iowa City West and Davenport West faced off on November 30, 2021 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.