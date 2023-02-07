A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy defeated Iowa City West 55-48 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Iowa City West squared off with February 11, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Waterloo West . For a full recap, click here. Iowa City West took on Iowa City on January 27 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.