Bent but not broken: Belmond-Klemme weathers scare to dispatch Ackley AGWSR 46-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Belmond-Klemme wore a victory shine after clipping Ackley AGWSR 46-37 on January 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Ackley AGWSR and Belmond-Klemme played in a 48-30 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Eagle Grove and Ackley AGWSR took on La Porte City Union on January 10 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For a full recap, click here.
