Bent but not broken: Aplington-Parkersburg weathers scare to dispatch Hudson 79-71

Aplington-Parkersburg derailed Hudson's hopes after a 79-71 verdict during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Hudson played in a 86-41 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Hudson faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Jesup on December 9 at Jesup High School. For a full recap, click here.
