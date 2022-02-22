Bellevue survives competitive clash with Springville 73-68

Bellevue knocked off Springville 73-68 in Iowa boys basketball on February 22.
In recent action on February 17, Springville faced off against Lisbon and Bellevue took on Stanwood North Cedar on February 8 at Bellevue High School. For more, click here.
