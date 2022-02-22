 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue survives competitive clash with Springville 73-68

  • 0

Bellevue knocked off Springville 73-68 in Iowa boys basketball on February 22.

In recent action on February 17, Springville faced off against Lisbon and Bellevue took on Stanwood North Cedar on February 8 at Bellevue High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

The Dunkerton High Raiders will continue their playoff run after winning their 1A-2 quarterfinal game on Thursday, beating West Fork High Scho…

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News