Bellevue Marquette Catholic triggers avalanche over Gilbertville Don Bosco 75-49

Bellevue Marquette Catholic put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Gilbertville Don Bosco for a 75-49 victory on January 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 6, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Springville and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Brooklyn B-G-M on January 7 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For more, click here.
