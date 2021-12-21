Belle Plaine trips Lynnville-Sully in tenacious tussle 63-62

A sigh of relief filled the air in Belle Plaine's locker room after Tuesday's 63-62 win against Lynnville-Sully for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 7, Belle Plaine faced off against Thornburg Tri-County and Lynnville-Sully took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on December 11 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.
