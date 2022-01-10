Belle Plaine topples Gilbertville Don Bosco 48-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Belle Plaine's locker room after Monday's 48-46 win against Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Belle Plaine's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 33-30 scoring edge over Gilbertville Don Bosco.

