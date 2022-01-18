Belle Plaine severs Keota's hopes 60-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Belle Plaine spurred past Keota 60-49 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 18.
In recent action on January 10, Belle Plaine faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Keota took on Victor H-L-V on January 7 at Victor H-L-V. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.