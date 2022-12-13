Belle Plaine passes stress test against Conrad BCLUW 53-37

Belle Plaine collected a solid win over Conrad BCLUW in a 53-37 verdict at Conrad Bcluw High on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Belle Plaine and Conrad BCLUW played in a 69-51 game on February 7, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
