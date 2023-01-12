Belle Plaine outclasses Gilbertville Don Bosco 55-41

Belle Plaine notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gilbertville Don Bosco 55-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 12.
Last season, Belle Plaine and Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off on January 10, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Belle Plaine faced off against Traer North Tama and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Brooklyn B-G-M on January 7 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For a full recap, click here.
