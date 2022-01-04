 Skip to main content
Belle Plaine escapes close call with Colfax-Mingo 55-46

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Belle Plaine passed in a 55-46 victory at Colfax-Mingo's expense on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 21 , Belle Plaine squared up on Lynnville-Sully in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Belle Plaine opened with a 10-6 advantage over Colfax-Mingo through the first quarter.

Belle Plaine registered a 26-16 advantage at half over Colfax-Mingo.

The third quarter gave the Plainsmen a 42-23 lead over the Tigerhawks.

The Tigerhawks turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Plainsmen put the game on ice.

