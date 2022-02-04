Belle Plaine earns solid win over Garwin GMG 79-64

Belle Plaine tipped and eventually toppled Garwin GMG 79-64 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Belle Plaine faced off against Thornburg Tri-County and Garwin GMG took on Marengo Iowa Valley on January 27 at Marengo Iowa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
