Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Belle Plaine passed in a 55-54 victory at Gilbertville Don Bosco's expense for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 13.

Last season, Belle Plaine and Gilbertville Don Bosco squared off with January 10, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Traer North Tama. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.