Bazinga: Early lead pushes Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Ackley AGWSR 82-35

Gladbrook-Reinbeck wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 82-35 victory over Ackley AGWSR in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck thundered in front of Ackley AGWSR 25-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Rebels registered a 49-12 advantage at half over the Cougars.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck struck to a 73-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rebels hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 9-7 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Ackley AGWSR squared off with January 21, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School last season.
Recently on December 2, Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game.
