Baxter nets nifty win over Tripoli 62-55

Baxter knocked off Tripoli 62-55 on December 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Bolts fought to a 40-22 half margin at the Panthers' expense.
Tripoli turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Baxter put the game on ice.
