Baxter mauls Garwin GMG in strong showing 70-44

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Baxter turned out the lights on Garwin GMG 70-44 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 10, Garwin GMG faced off against Des Moines Grand View Christian and Baxter took on Tripoli on December 11 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap
