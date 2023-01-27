Baxter dispatches Traer North Tama 83-64

Traer North Tama was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Baxter prevailed 83-64 at Baxter High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Baxter and Traer North Tama played in a 72-48 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Baxter faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama took on Garwin GMG on January 17 at Traer North Tama High School. Click here for a recap.
