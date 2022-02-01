Baxter dismantles Garwin GMG in convincing manner 72-50

Baxter dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 72-50 victory over Garwin GMG in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Baxter faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Garwin GMG took on Marengo Iowa Valley on January 27 at Marengo Iowa Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
