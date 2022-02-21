At last, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-50

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon finally eeked out a 55-50 victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Mustangs' shooting jumped to a 24-23 lead over the Panthers at the half.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's kept the advantage through the second overtime period with a 31-27 scoring edge over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.
Recently on February 11 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Van Horne Benton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.