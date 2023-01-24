 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armstrong North Union wallops Belmond-Klemme 67-34

Armstrong North Union rolled past Belmond-Klemme for a comfortable 67-34 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme played in a 73-25 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on January 17 at Forest City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

