Armstrong North Union wallops Belmond-Klemme 67-34

Armstrong North Union rolled past Belmond-Klemme for a comfortable 67-34 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme played in a 73-25 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on January 17 at Forest City High School. For a full recap, click here.
