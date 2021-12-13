 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Armstrong North Union collects victory over Northwood-Kensett 62-48

Armstrong North Union trucked Northwood-Kensett on the road to a 62-48 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 13.

In recent action on December 7, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on December 7 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News