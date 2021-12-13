Armstrong North Union collects victory over Northwood-Kensett 62-48

Armstrong North Union trucked Northwood-Kensett on the road to a 62-48 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 13.
In recent action on December 7, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on December 7 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap
