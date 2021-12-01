Area Roundup: Waterloo Christian girls dominate Janesville

The Waterloo Christian Regents absolutely demolished Janesville on Tuesday 66-32. Sensational sophomore Reagan Wheeler led the effort with 23 points and 12 rebounds while her older sister Sidra chipped in 13.

Katie Costello contributed 12 points while Sydney Aronson added eight points and six steals. The Regents had 17 steals as a team as they were in control throughout. The Waterloo Christian girls are now 2-0 on the season.

Girls basketball Xavier 68, Waterloo East 36: The Trojans never challenged and are now 1-1 on the year. No stats were available for this game.

Columbus Catholic 47 Wapsie Valley 42: Columbus scored 23 points in the third quarter alone to help pace the comeback effort. Maddy Knipp (12 points) and Eva Christensen (10 points) led the way.

WSR 51 Western Dubuque 38: No stats were available for this game. WSR is 1-1 on the season.

BCLUW 39 Union 38: Union is now 0-2. No stats were available for this game.

Jesup 70 South Hardin 40: Jesup is 2-0. No stats were available for this game.

Grundy Center 71 Hudson 42: Hudson is 0-2. Addie Rhoades (14 points, seven rebounds) and Macey McKenna (11 points, 12 rebounds) were the team leaders for Hudson.

DNH 74 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15: DNH is now 2-0 on the season. No stats were available for this game.

Denver 68 East Marshall 30: Denver is now 4-0 on the season. Sydney Eggena (17 points, eight rebounds), Reese Johnson (14 points, 12 rebounds), Alison Bonnette (11 points), Grace Hennessy (10 points) were the double figure scorers for Denver.

GMG 73 Lutheran Valley 28: Lutheran Valley is now 0-1. No stats were available for this game.

Boys basketball

WSR 53 Waterloo East 49: WSR is 1-0, East is 0-1. No stats were available for this game.

Union 68 BCLUW 43: Union is now 1-0 on the season. No stats were available for this game.

Charles City 72 DNH 64: DNH is now 0-1 on the season. Jacob Stockdale (27 points) Devon Kollasch (11 points) were the team leaders for DNH.

Denver 67 East Marshall 49: Denver is now 2-0 on the season. Caylor Hoffer led the way with 26 points for Denver.

Janesville 60 Waterloo Christian 42: Waterloo Christian is now 1-1 on the season Bryce Adams led the way for the Regents with 17 points.

GMG 42 Valley Lutheran 23: Valley Lutheran is now 0-3 on the season. Donovan Elmore led the way for the Crusaders with nine points.

Boys swimming

Cedar Falls split meet: Cedar Falls lost their Tuesday meet to LinnMar 113 to 57, but were victorious 103-67 over Decorah. John Butler won the 200 Free with a time of 1:51.55 while Drew Langner won the 500 Free with a time of 5:24.45.

Waterloo drops both meets: Waterloo lost to Vinton-Shellsburg and John F. Kennedy.

Other: No other scores, reports, or stats from Tuesday were available by press time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0