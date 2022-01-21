Aplington-Parkersburg turns out the lights on Denver 92-56

Yes, Aplington-Parkersburg looked superb in beating Denver, but no autographs please after its 92-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 30-22 lead over Denver.
Aplington-Parkersburg's offense jumped to a 47-34 lead over Denver at halftime.
Aplington-Parkersburg's upper-hand showed as it carried a 78-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Denver took on Ankeny Christian on January 8 at Ankeny Christian Academy.
