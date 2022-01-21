 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aplington-Parkersburg turns out the lights on Denver 92-56

  • 0

Yes, Aplington-Parkersburg looked superb in beating Denver, but no autographs please after its 92-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 30-22 lead over Denver.

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense jumped to a 47-34 lead over Denver at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg's upper-hand showed as it carried a 78-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 11, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Denver took on Ankeny Christian on January 8 at Ankeny Christian Academy. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News