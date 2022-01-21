Aplington-Parkersburg turns out the lights on Denver 92-56

Yes, Aplington-Parkersburg looked superb in beating Denver, but no autographs please after its 92-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 30-22 lead over Denver.

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense jumped to a 47-34 lead over Denver at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg's upper-hand showed as it carried a 78-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

