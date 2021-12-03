Aplington-Parkersburg triumphs in strong showing over Grundy Center 79-57

Impressive was a ready adjective for Aplington-Parkersburg's 79-57 throttling of Grundy Center in Iowa boys basketball on December 3.
Tough to find an edge early, Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center fashioned a 19-19 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense jumped to a 39-27 lead over the Spartans at the half.
The Falcons' determination showed as they carried a 61-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
