Aplington-Parkersburg still running hot

PARKERSBURG – The offensive machine known as Aplington-Parkersburg boys' basketball is humming at an electric pace.

After Friday night's 92-56 thumping of rival Denver, the Class 2A third-ranked Falcons – winners of seven games in a row – have vaulted to the top of the state's scoring list. No team in Iowa, regardless of class, has averaged more points per game this season than Aplington-Parkersburg's 87.0-per-game pace, which is nearly 16 points better than last year's state tournament team.

"It really helps a lot because teams can't box-and-1 us," Aplington-Parkersburg senior guard Jayden Mackie said. "It is hard to match up with us, especially when we have (6-foot-7 senior forward Christian) Haug(stad) down low. He is a big guy. He is not going to be able to score 20 every night because he is going to get doubled and stuff, but it opens it up for all of us outside. When you have four or five guys that can score double digits and have 20 whenever they want, it just really helps. Especially in 2A, there is not a lot of teams that have as many double-figure scorers as we do."

Mackie – a 2A first team all-state selection last season – is one of four starters averaging double figures in scoring for Aplington-Parkersburg (12-1, 5-0 North Iowa Cedar League). At 22.5 points per game, the Upper Iowa recruit leads the Falcons and ranks seventh in all of 2A.

"He knows he has to be more of a leader for us," Aplington-Parkersburg Coach Aaron Thomas said. "Jayden has really stepped up in that role."

An increase in strength and aggressiveness has helped Mackie get to the rim more effectively, while his improvement with catching-and-shooting, plus the development of a pull-up jumper, has made him lethal to opposing defenses.

"I have really been working on that," Mackie said. "Freshman year, I couldn't really do that. Sophomore year, I kind of developed it and now junior, senior year I have just really worked on that and now it is one of my main things."

On a given night, it could be Mackie, junior guard Garrett Hempen (16.1 points per game), sophomore guard Gavin Thomas (15.3) or Haugstad (13.0) that can show the way on offense. Each has hit the 20-point mark in scoring multiple times this season, highlighted by a 44-point game from Mackie Dec. 21 at South Hardin and a 30-point effort by Hempen last Monday against Waterloo Columbus. Friday night against Denver, Thomas tied a career high with 27 points.

"That is very important," said Gavin Thomas, who has added 20-25 pounds of strength since last season. "Because teams are going to have a couple of really good defenders that they can put on us. But when you have four guys, there is no way that they can stop that. And especially a big man Haug down low, that causes trouble for teams. Because if they double, we have got shooters all around and if they don't, then he is taking them up through the rim."

Of the seven times Aplington-Parkersburg has eclipsed the 90-point mark this season, six have occurred during the current win streak. A strong start seems to be a vital part of the winning formula, evidenced by the fact that the Falcons have failed to score at least 19 points in the first quarter of a game just once all season – a 70-61 loss Dec. 18 to Caledonia (Minn.).

Three times this season – including Friday night against Denver – Aplington-Parkersburg scored at least 30 points in the opening frame.

"We have not had a game where we started slow, really," Mackie said. "That helps a lot. Last year, there were a few times we had it real close and lost some games we should not have, but this year we're just, for a whole 32 minutes, trying to play and win."

Those strong starts will likely be crucial over the next three weeks as the Falcons' schedule becomes heavy with road games. After hosting unbeaten 1A No. 6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Tuesday, Aplington-Parkersburg will play five of its next six games away from Parkersburg.

"If the guys will stay hungry, that is going to be our key," Aaron Thomas said. "We can't get complacent, we can't think we are good enough. We have got to continue to work. I know I enjoy practice more than they do, but practice every day has been great just because it is so competitive."

