Aplington-Parkersburg soars over Dike-New Hartford 89-50

Impressive was a ready adjective for Aplington-Parkersburg's 89-50 throttling of Dike-New Hartford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Story City Roland-Story and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 25 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. Click here for a recap
The Falcons darted in front of the Wolverines 24-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons' offense struck to a 44-27 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.