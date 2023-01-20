Aplington-Parkersburg shuts off the power on Denver 85-41

Aplington-Parkersburg delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver and flew away with an 85-41 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg steamrolled in front of Denver 29-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 49-18 advantage at intermission over the Cyclones.

Denver showed some mettle by fighting back to a 65-35 count in the third quarter.

The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Cyclones 20-6 in the last stanza.

