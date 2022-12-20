Aplington-Parkersburg severs Eldora South Hardin's hopes 67-57

Aplington-Parkersburg stretched out and finally snapped Eldora South Hardin to earn a 67-57 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for Eldora South Hardin, as it began with an 18-12 edge over Aplington-Parkersburg through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Aplington-Parkersburg jumped in front of Eldora South Hardin 42-41 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Falcons held on with a 25-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.
