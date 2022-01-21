Aplington-Parkersburg routs Denver 92-56

PARKERSBURG – In what very well may be the first of three meetings between North Iowa Cedar League rivals, Round 1 was a rout.

Led by 27 points apiece from senior guard Jayden Mackie and sophomore guard Gavin Thomas, Class 2A No. 3 Aplington-Parkersburg exceeded 90 points for the sixth time in its last seven games and dispatched Denver, 92-56, in an NICL boys' basketball game Friday night at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.

"It always helps when you make shots," Aplington-Parkersburg Coach Aaron Thomas said. "And the ball went in...I thought our effort defensively, guys were really locked in. Because they are a handful offensively. They can score."

The victory was the seventh in a row for Aplington-Parkersburg (12-1, 5-0 NICL), and the 56 points scored were the second-lowest amount in a game this season for Denver (12-4, 4-1 NICL). The Falcons' defensive effort started with Gavin Thomas against Cyclones' leading scorer Caylor Hoffer, who entered the week averaging 25.3 points per game, which ranks second in 2A and fifth in the state regardless of class.

"He started off hot, credit to him," Gavin Thomas said. "But I just think that, contest every shot and they are not going to stay hot that long. I just tried my hardest and I had help. My guys talking to me on screens and just switching everything. So we just really tried to contain him. We knew what he was capable of, so we had a good game plan against him."

Hoffer scored 11 of Denver's 22 first quarter points, but added just one basket in each of the next two frames and ended with 15, his second-lowest scoring output this season.

"Caylor Hoffer is as good as there is in 2A," Aaron Thomas said. "We know he is probably going to get 20, but we worked on him. We just wanted to make sure some of those other guys... we made them do things maybe they were not as comfortable with. It was one of those where we got ahead and we were able to continue to move the ball and make shots. We were able to get stops. One big key was we held them to one shot. We did not give up a lot of offensive rebounds."

As the defense clamped down on Hoffer and the Cyclones, the Aplington-Parkersburg offense soared. After Denver got within two points at 34-32 late in the second quarter, Aplington-Parkersburg closed the first half with a 13-2 burst. By the end of a third quarter in which a 31-12 Falcons' explosion produced a 78-46 lead, Mackie (25 points) and Thomas (24) had outscored the Cyclones by themselves.

"Me and Gavin, we have got that chemistry," said Mackie, an Upper Iowa recruit. "Playing together a couple of years, he is like my little brother. We know each other's game and where each other is going to spot up. There is a connection there."

For Gavin Thomas, the 27 points tied a career high set last season, also against Denver. He converted seven of his 10 three-point attempts.

"I had a great week of practice shooting and that just carried over to the game," Gavin Thomas said. "My guys just found where I was, credit to them. I was spotting up and they knew I was hot, so they kept feeding me the ball. And that is what I love about this team, they always find me and we always find the open guy that is making threes. That is what makes us so effective."

Denver's 6-foot-7 senior forward Christian Haugstad – who ranks fourth in 2A in rebounds per game – grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 12 points. Junior guard Garrett Hempen chipped in 12 points and a team-high seven assists.

The teams will meet again Feb. 8 in Denver and the release of the 2A postseason pairings revealed the potential for a third meeting like last season, when Aplington-Parkersburg earned a trip to the state tournament by eliminating Denver.

But there is plenty of work to be done before either team can forecast that far ahead.

"For us, it is just continue to do the little things," Aaron Thomas said. "We have got to continue to shoot the basketball well and continue to get better on the defensive end. Just little things."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0