Aplington-Parkersburg rolls like thunder over La Porte City Union 93-33

Yes, Aplington-Parkersburg looked superb in beating La Porte City Union, but no autographs please after its 93-33 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Eldora South Hardin and La Porte City Union took on Hudson on December 21 at Hudson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Aplington-Parkersburg pulled ahead in front of La Porte City Union 93-33 to begin the second quarter.
