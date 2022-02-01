Aplington-Parkersburg rolls like thunder over Hudson 86-41

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Aplington-Parkersburg turned out the lights on Hudson 86-41 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 27, Hudson faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 25 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For more, click here.
